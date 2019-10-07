There were also the usual fair-food staples available in multiple places: pizza, roasted ears of corn, French fries, potato chips and other fried vegetables, such as green beans, onions, green tomatoes and okra. Other returning items included a Greek salad or grilled vegetables on a pita from the Greek booths; arepas, a sandwich of mozzarella cheese between two sweet corn patties; the Veggie Delight tray of potatoes and mushrooms at the Pickle Barrel; and the veggie burger, veggie wrap and veggie quesadilla from the Ostrich truck.

