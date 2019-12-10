An American bar and restaurant has opened at 134 N. Spruce St. downtown, taking over the space occupied by a succession of Asian restaurants in the last 10 years.
Alex Hollowell, 30, is the owner of the Spruce Street Garden. He is a veteran Triad bartender who most recently was the bar manager at Outwest Steakhouse in Kernersville. Hollowell has help with the new restaurant from his fiancée Georgia Kontos, whose father, George Kontos, owns Coronet Seafood in Rural Hall.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business since I was 16, starting as a bus boy, doing kitchen prep,” Hollowell said.
He said he originally was looking to open a bar, but once he saw the space on Spruce, he decided to go with a full restaurant. Spruce Street Garden is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and offers a late-night menu on weekends.
Hollowell did extensive renovation to the space this year. That included creating a whole new bar from a former storage area. So where the former restaurants in this building had one dining room, Spruce Street Garden has two. The restaurant has a new front entrance, too.
The entire space is 4,000 square feet. The original dining room has 72 seats, and the 2,000-square-foot-bar area has 40 seats plus a pool table and small lounge area. There is also a patio.
Hollowell had all the tables custom-made. And he contracted with Butch Harter to build his bare from oak and purple heart with a metal-lined edge.
Hallowell, a classically trained cellist and a drummer in the punk rock band Camel City Blackouts, also is planning to offer live music in the near future.
In creating the restaurant, Hollowell hired as executive chef 27-year-old Drew Gavion, who’s from Lexington, but has worked mostly out of the area to date.
Gavion said that his choice of career was inspired by his grandfather, Alexander Gavion, who for years worked as the executive chef at Gastonia Country Club and later came out of retirement to work at the Mayberry’s in Old Salem. “I remember Saturdays in the summer when we would feed people for like five or six blocks around. Just being around him cooking all the time developed my passion for food,” he said.
Gavion graduated from the culinary program at Cape Fear Community College in 2011, then worked at such Wilmington restaurants as Mixto and Caprice Bistro. After stints in South Carolina and Virginia, Gavion returned to the Triad and was helping with the catering operations at the Proximity Hotel in Greensboro before Spruce Street.
“I really like elegant plates. I’m big on presentation,” Gavion said. “And I like simplicity, but also complex flavors.”
As an example, he said that one day he made plain beignets at the restaurant, and the next day he made pear chutney brie en croute topped with egg foam, toasted almonds, Turkish apricots, and edible flowers, sitting on a bed of berry coulis.
Gavion already is working with such local food businesses as Fair Share Farms and Brass Town Chocolate, and is working to get more local ingredients on the menu. “Both Drew and I have that mind-set of doing as much from scratch and local as we can,” Hollowell said.
That applies to the specialty cocktail menu, too, which is seasonal and features all original recipes from Hollowell. The cocktails use house-made syrups and sour mix, as well as locally made Sutler’s Gin. That's used in the Rosemary Flat ($10) which also has fresh lemon and grapefruit juice, house-made rosemary syrup and angostura bitters.
The Camel City Sour ($10) has Maker’s Mark, house-made sour mix, aquafaba (bean-based egg-white substitute) and a herbal tea float.
The Winter Spiced Mule ($10) features house-made fruit roll-ups. “We make the syrup for that with brown sugar, cinnamon sticks and apples. But when we strain the syrup, we don’t throw out the apples. We puree them, dehydrate them and make the fruit roll-ups. It’s a zero-waste cocktail.”
Gavion calls the Spruce Street menu New American cuisine. It prominently features such familiar fare as burgers and fries, but offers Gavion opportunities to put his own spin on dishes.
“I try not to box the restaurant in,” Gavion said. “I want us to have the freedom to play around with flavors and have fun.”
The menu offers a mix of sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, street fries and entrees – with a few variations between lunch and dinner.
Salads include Arugula and Candied Pecan ($9) and Massaged Kale and Pear ($8). All salads can be supplemented with a choice of black-bean cakes, chicken, salmon, tuna, lamb or beef filet for $4 to $8 extra.
Sandwiches include Buffalo Melt ($12) with a grilled chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, bacon and lettuce. In addition to a classic beef burger and black-bean burger, there’s a Foie Burger ($16) that has seared foie gras, candied bacon, smoked tomato-chili compote and arugula on an Angus beef patty.
Appetizers at dinner include Fried Green Tomatoes ($9) and Lamb Lollipops ($13 for three chops) – both of which are sold as entrees at lunch.
Dinner entrees are three: bourbon, honey and citrus glazed salmon ($19); 6-ounce beef filet au poivre ($23); and half-rack of lamb with brie-thyme cream sauce ($26). They are exceptions to the menu where almost everything else is in the $10 to $15 range.
Both the lunch and dinner menus offer flatbreads ($9 to $11) with lamb, beef, Buffalo chicken or vegetarian (spinach-mushroom-pesto) toppings. A gluten-free crust is available for $3 extra.
The street fries ($9 to $10) – on the dinner menu only - are all takes on loaded fries. “When I came back here, I just walked through the streets of Winston-Salem and got my inspiration. This is how I saw Winston-Salem,” Gavion said. The Old Salem, an ode to Gavion’s grandfather, features black beans, pepper Jack cheese, pickled radish, wasabi aioli and crème fraiche over waffle fries.
The Burke Street has ground beef, fresh mozzarella, scallions and pickled peppers over pub fries. The Trade Street features sweet-potato fries, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, honey and confectioner’s sugar.
Gavion said that the fries are one of the few things not made from scratch. “I’d say the menu is 80 to 85 percent from-scratch,” he said.
House-made desserts include a vegan Crème Brulee ($10) and Profiteroles ($12) – three cream puffs filled with vanilla ice cream and top with crème anglaise and Brasstown chocolate ganache.
Hollowell said that Spruce Street will have daily drink and food specials, and that a simplified menu will be offered for late-night diners.
He added that the concept and menu are fluid and subject to change at this point, as he and Gavion see how customers react to what they’re offering.
“We’re just starting out, so we’ll have some growing pains, and we’ll probably make some changes in a few months.”
