TripAdvisor said Al's Burger Shack had the best burger in the country last year. This Chapel Hill original won the recognition for its Southern-style chili cheeseburger, but the menu also boasts upscale touches like bacon-onion jam and fries with sea salt and rosemary.

Al's Burger Shack

A few mouth-watering options from Al's Burger Shack.

