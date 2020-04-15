LEMONADE: That’s what artists at Winston-Salem State University have made. When deprived of their ultimate exhibition in Diggs Gallery by the novel coronavirus, senior artists created a virtual exhibition instead. The 2020 Senior Exhibition from the Department of Art + Visual Studies, “After Nine,” includes the work of nine promising young artists. Go to https://tinyurl.com/wssuart to see their show. Take that, COVID-19.
Diggs Gallery offers virtual exhibit of nine young artists
Lynn Felder
Lynn Felder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.