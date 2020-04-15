hotpick3

This painting, from a collection called “Puzzle Pieces” by WSSU senior Simone Pommells, is in an online exhibition, “After Nine.”

 Simone Pommells

LEMONADE: That’s what artists at Winston-Salem State University have made. When deprived of their ultimate exhibition in Diggs Gallery by the novel coronavirus, senior artists created a virtual exhibition instead. The 2020 Senior Exhibition from the Department of Art + Visual Studies, “After Nine,” includes the work of nine promising young artists. Go to https://tinyurl.com/wssuart to see their show. Take that, COVID-19.

Lynn Felder

