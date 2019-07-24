DON’T MISS: North Carolina guitar hero Dex Romweber will play Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., on July 26. Andy Freakin’ Mabe and Marco Butcher will open. An influence on Jack White, Romweber carved a niche with his intense, “psychobilly” style of guitar shredding with his seminal band, Flat Duo Jets, which played with R.E.M., and The Cramps among others. After the band’s breakup, Romweber frequently played as a duo with his sister, Sara, on drums. Tickets are $8, and the show begins at 9 p.m. Monstercade’s a small space, so plan accordingly. For more information, visit Monstercade’s Facebook page.
Dex Romweber to play Monstercade
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Man dies in crash that sent car airborne and into woods on Temple School Road in Winston-Salem
-
N.C. Zoo employee dies after falling from a tree during aerial rescue drill
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
4 juveniles charged after deputies caught them breaking into Pfafftown house, sheriff's office says
-
New bar coming to West End area in Winston-Salem
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Latest Local Offers
Caregivers, Very Caring. Available Day or Night 7 days a Week. Housekeeping, Run Errands, Dr Appts, Grocery Shopping, and Cooking Meals. Call 336-648-0270
CAREGIVER SERVICES Available day/night for elderly or disabled. 336 408 9822