Dex Romweber will play Monstercade on July 26.

 Kenneth Bachor

DON’T MISS: North Carolina guitar hero Dex Romweber will play Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., on July 26. Andy Freakin’ Mabe and Marco Butcher will open. An influence on Jack White, Romweber carved a niche with his intense, “psychobilly” style of guitar shredding with his seminal band, Flat Duo Jets, which played with R.E.M., and The Cramps among others. After the band’s breakup, Romweber frequently played as a duo with his sister, Sara, on drums. Tickets are $8, and the show begins at 9 p.m. Monstercade’s a small space, so plan accordingly. For more information, visit Monstercade’s Facebook page.

