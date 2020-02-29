Camille A Brown by Matt Karas (copy)

Camille A. Brown and Dancers, will perform at Salem College.

March 27: Salem College will present a performance by Camille A. Brown and Dancers at 7:30 p.m. March 27 in Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, which can be accessed from the intersection of East Salem Avenue and Rams Drive. Recently recognized as an individual Best of Dance 2019 by the New York Times, Brown’s accomplishments range from TED talks to Broadway musicals. She is a UNC School of the Arts alumna. Admission is free. for information, visit www.salem.edu.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments