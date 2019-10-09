GOOD FOLK: Veteran folk singer and songwriter David Wilcox will play at Muddy Creek Music Hall and Cafe, 5455 Bethania Road, on Oct. 12 from 8 to 10 p.m. The beloved music room will be closing in mid-December, so if you’ve never been, here’s a chance to hear one of the finest folk singers around, in a room noted for its pristine acoustics. Wilcox has recorded more than 20 albums and was signed to A&M Records in 1989. His debut album for the label, “How Did You Find Me Here” sold more than 100,000. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit Muddy Creek’s Facebook page for more information.
David Wilcox to play Muddy Creek Music Hall and Cafe
Lisa O’Donnell
