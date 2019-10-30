Dailey & Vincent

Jamie Dailey (left) and Darrin Vincent will play in Mount Airy on Nov. 2.

 Courtesy of Dailey & Vincent

DYNAMIC DUO: Grand Ole Opry members and five-time Grammy award winners Dailey & Vincent will play The Historic Earle Theatre & Old-Time Music Heritage Hall at 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The duo are members of the bluegrass elite with more than 35 International Bluegrass Music Association awards. They play a mix of bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Tickets start at $45. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org.

Lisa O’Donnell

