March 6-28: Piedmont Craftsmen’s New Exhibiting Members Show will have an opening reception 7-9 p.m. March 6 at 601 N. Trade St, Winston-Salem. The March exhibit will welcome the fine craft artists who successfully completed the two-part peer jury process at 2019’s Piedmont Craftsmen Fair and are now Exhibiting Members of the 57-year-old guild. The 17 individuals accepted for membership were selected from among nearly 90 applicants, and include craft artists working in clay, fibers, jewelry and wood.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

