TRIPPY: The Cosmic Honky Tonk Revue will roll into The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on July 24 with a lineup that will mix Nashville, Bakersfield and San Francisco, enough to make Gram Parsons proud. The lineup will feature Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Jim Lauderdale (a graduate of the UNC School of the Arts) and Jason Ringenberg, who blended punk rock and country in his seminal 1980s band Jason & The Scorchers. Advance tickets start at $15, and the first guitars will chime around 8 p.m.
Cosmic cowboys will play The Ramkat
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!