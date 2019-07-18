Ringenberg

Jason Ringenberg will play at The Ramkat on July 24.

 Courtesy Jason Ringenberg

TRIPPY: The Cosmic Honky Tonk Revue will roll into The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., on July 24 with a lineup that will mix Nashville, Bakersfield and San Francisco, enough to make Gram Parsons proud. The lineup will feature Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Jim Lauderdale (a graduate of the UNC School of the Arts) and Jason Ringenberg, who blended punk rock and country in his seminal 1980s band Jason & The Scorchers. Advance tickets start at $15, and the first guitars will chime around 8 p.m.

Lisa O’Donnell

