Sept. 28: Xian Zhang will conduct the UNC School of the Arts Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. Zhang, called “one of the most dynamic conductors working today” by Brian Cole, UNCSA interim chancellor and former Dean of Music, will conduct Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Also on the program, UNCSA Concerto Competition winner Peter Smith will perform Saint-Saens’ “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor.” Tickets are $20, $15 for students, at www.uncsa.edu/ performances or 336-721-1945.

