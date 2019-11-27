Bryan Wehrkamp

Bryan Wehrkamp started Companyon after moving to Winston-Salem from Sioux Falls, S.D.

 courtesy Bryan Wehrkamp

FREE STUFF: Companyon, a pop band based in Winston-Salem, will play a free show 8-11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Brothers Ave. Led by South Dakota transplant Bryan Wehrkamp, Companyon will play several new songs that are scheduled to be released in 2020. Take a load off from a day of shopping and kick back with a beer.

