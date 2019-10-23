When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
What: Ssalefish Comics, 3232 Silas Creek Parkway, is holding a Halloween party with free exclusive comic books, free candy, sales on back issues and toys, and a costume contest with two categories, one for 16 and under and one for adults, with $20 gift card prizes.
