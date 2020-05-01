Years before she took on the role of iconic North Carolina actress Ava Gardner, Debi Mazar — best known for roles in such films as "Goodfellas" and "Singles" — got a ringing endorsement from none other than Francis Albert Sinatra. His long — and at times turbulent — relationship with Gardner was the stuff of Hollywood legend.
"I would say it was about 27 years ago," Mazar said by phone from her home in Brooklyn. "I went to see Frank Sinatra with Madonna at the Greek Theatre in Hollywood. ... He looked past Madonna and said, 'Who are you?', then grabbed me and said. 'You remind me of my Ava.' I got a hug with him and we took a picture."
Cut to 25 years later, and Mazar got a call from a Spanish friend about a miniseries in development for Spanish television that was looking for an American actress to play Gardner.
That miniseries, "Ardre Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn," will be available starting Tuesday on MHz Choice, a streaming service that specializes in foreign TV shows. It is an eight-episode comedy-drama, filmed in black and white and set in Madrid circa 1961, as Gardner — burned out by her relationship with Sinatra and MGM studios and tired of dealing with paparazzi — moves overseas to try to live a carefree life.
The story revolves around a duo — an uptight "maid" and a hedonistic "chauffeur," played by Paco Leon, who co-wrote and directed — hired by Francisco Franco to pretend to be members of her household staff and spy on the glamorous but troubled newcomer. The miniseries is mostly in Spanish with English subtitles, though in some scenes Ava and other American characters speak in English. It has already been a hit in Spain, where it won several awards after airing in 2018.
Mazar had to work on her accent twice over to play a Southern lady living in Spain. "I have a New York accent, and my Spanish sounds more Puerto Rican," she said, but she took to the role and "got to go live in Spain for three months and have the most magical experience ever."
"I don't look like Ava, but they felt like I embodied the spirit she had," she said. That includes the desire to avoid the Hollywood rat race and the paparazzi. "I lived in Los Angeles for 20 years," she said. "For me, I act as a profession but I'm just a regular gal. I like to be normal and do normal things. I don't play the celebrity game. ... I left L.A. because they were taking pictures of me and my kid when I was pumping gas and buying cereal at the grocery store. ... I wanted to get away from all the craziness of Hollywood."
She had read biographies about Gardner in the past but did even more research to prepare for the role. "I've never particularly wanted to play someone who was so iconic," she said, "but this was so well written, so original. ... It's so good and for me, it's a real departure.
"She was a full-spirited girl, and it comes across," she said, "I think I did her some justice."
Since filming the role, Mazar said, "I actually had the privilege and honor of becoming friends with her niece. She lives down by the museum," she added, referring to the Ava Gardner Museum in Smithfield. They have shared stories, and Thompson even sent her a napkin from the 1950s or '60s with Ava's monogram on it. Mazar said she hopes to be able to visit the museum and get a tour, then "lay some flowers on Ava's grave and show some respect. I will do it sometime."
Mazar and her husband, Italian celebrity chef Gabriele Corcos, are planning to move to his native Italy in the near future. They are now sheltering in place in Brooklyn. Mazar has already been through COVID-19, having come down with the virus in early March. "I've recovered, but it was really gnarly," she said. "It came in ebbs and flows. It took me a good six weeks to get over."
The last thing that came back, she said, was her sense of taste and smell. "I'm glad it's behind me," she said.
For more information on the MHz Choice streaming service, go to mhzchoice.com, where new customers can get a free seven-day trial and other offers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.