GREENSBORO — Comedian Hannibal Buress will appear Wednesday at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center.
Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show are available through Ticketmaster and range from $37.50 to $55.
The New York-based comedian also has a show Thursday in Charlotte.
Buress, a cast member on Comedy Central’s series "Broad City," as well as the former co-host of Adult Swim’s "The Eric Andre Show," has written for NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" as well as "30 Rock." He's also appeared on the big screen, including roles in "Spider-man: Homecoming," and "Baywatch," and lent his voice to animated films such as "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Angry Birds."
Special guests are Meechie Hall and Tony Trimm.