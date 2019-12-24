The decade got off to a pretty thrilling start for Winston-Salem Symphony-goers as well as Americana music fans when Chris Thile, who now hosts NPR's "Live From Here," was a guest soloist in March of 2010.
Thile played the N.C. premiere of his whimsically named "Concerto for Mandolin and Orchestra: Ad astra per alas porci (to the sky on the wings of a pig)," and the Journal music critic Ken Keuffel gave him high marks.
Later that same year, the great Renee Fleming, a soprano noted for her recordings and performances at the Metropolitan Opera, performed with the symphony in Reynolds Auditorium. In 2014, we heard superstars violinist Joshua Bell and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
In 2015, the symphony gave a transcendental performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, led by Robert Moody, who was music director 2005-2018.
This year, the symphony got a new music director, Timothy Redmond of London, who has already brought a sense of renewed excitement for classical music to the community. Redmond has led orchestras and opera companies in Europe for more than 20 years, and brings a sense of humor and theatricality to the concert hall.
