Christmas

The Carver High School Chorus performs at a past Christmas for the City at the Benton Convention Center.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME: “Christmas for the City,” billed as the city’s largest free Christmas party, will be Dec. 19 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. The annual gathering will include musical stages, a free meal provided by local restaurants, an art studio, a North Pole village, a place set aside for prayer and music and Santa Claus. Hosted by Love Out Loud, local churches, businesses and nonprofits, Christmas for the City has evolved into one of the Winston-Salem’s signature Christmas events. For more information, visit www.christmasforthecity.com/giftmart.

Lisa O'Donnell

