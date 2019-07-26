20160424w_fea_third (copy)

Chris Murrell performs with the Carolina Chamber Symphony Players Jazz All Stars at Tanglewood Park in 2016.

Chris Murrell sang for the Count Basie Orchestra from 1991 until 2004, helping it win a Grammy in 1997 for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. He performed with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett, among others. As a solo singer, Murrell performed around the world, including a stint in London.

