The third annual Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival and Food Drive will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at ARTivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. Liberty Street will be blocked off between Sixth and Seventh streets.
The festival features young artists showing and selling their works of art, entertainment by children, and a food drive to support families in the Winston Salem/Forsyth County school system.
Kaleidium, Sawtooth School for Visual Arts, Bookmarks, Mixxer, AFAS, Youth Art Society, Winston Salem Suzuki School of Music, DENT Creative Reuse, West Salem Gardens, Japan Karate Institute, Imprints Cares and Piedmont Doulas will provide arts activities.
Entertainment includes UNCSA Acting Out, Tam Tam Mandingue, Salem Music Academy, Juxtaposition Studios, Ballet Performing Arts, Children’s Yoga with Mrs. Christine; and Headcase Band and Zinc Band. There also will be a balloon twister and face painting.
Lucianos Taqueria, Village Juice, Cafe Gelato, Kona Ice, Moji Coffee and Bingo Bango Sodas will sell food and beverages.
