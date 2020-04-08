DOWNTOWN ART ONLINE: We missed the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop on Friday, canceled like the rest of our live entertainment due to bad, bad COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean you can’t hop online to check out the featured and member artists and Art-o-mat swag now on display at Delurk Gallery on Sixth Street. Also on the site: the display at Liberty Arts Coffeehouse. Visit: tinyurl.com/DelurkNow.
Check out featured artists at Delurk Gallery (online, of course)
Lynn Felder
Lynn Felder
