HEAD FOR THE HILLS: Neo-traditional bluegrass stalwarts Chatham County Line will be at the Blue Ridge Music Center on Aug. 3. Raleigh folk singer Kate Rhudy will open the show at 7 p.m. Formed in Raleigh in 1999, Chatham County Line colors its brand of bluegrass with rock ‘n’ roll sensibilities, luscious harmonies and a deep appreciation for the roots of American music. Its most recent album, “Sharing the Covers,” is a collection of cover songs from such musicians as Beck, John Lennon and Leo Kottke. Tickets are $20, free for children 12 and under. The music center is off milepost 213 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit www.blue ridgemusiccenter.org.
Chatham County Line will play Blue Ridge Music Center
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
Write in your submission for a chance to win 2 WS Symphony Unbound tickets & dinner for two at Jeffrey Adams.