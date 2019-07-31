Chatham County Line

HEAD FOR THE HILLS: Neo-traditional bluegrass stalwarts Chatham County Line will be at the Blue Ridge Music Center on Aug. 3. Raleigh folk singer Kate Rhudy will open the show at 7 p.m. Formed in Raleigh in 1999, Chatham County Line colors its brand of bluegrass with rock ‘n’ roll sensibilities, luscious harmonies and a deep appreciation for the roots of American music. Its most recent album, “Sharing the Covers,” is a collection of cover songs from such musicians as Beck, John Lennon and Leo Kottke. Tickets are $20, free for children 12 and under. The music center is off milepost 213 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit www.blue ridgemusiccenter.org.

