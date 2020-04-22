CELEBRATING POETRY: There’s still time to contribute to Branch-to-Branch Community Poem 2020, a community poem event sponsored by the Forsyth County Library through 9 p.m. April 30, as part of National Poetry Month. And there’s no need for people to leave their homes. Participants can look at what’s been written so far for Branch-to-Branch Community Poem 2020 and add two lines of their own to the general theme, “What Community Means.” The Forsyth County Public Library is encouraging all its customers and staff to participate. The central theme/question will be posted daily each morning for ongoing participation by the community. To contribute to the poem and see what’s been written so far, go to http://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=25218. For more guidelines: http://www.forsyth.cc/library/assets/documents/branch.pdf.
