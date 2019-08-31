Sept. 5-8: The 15th Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors is a celebration of reading and writing in venues throughout downtown Winston-Salem. More than 50 authors and illustrators will read, participate in panels, give workshops and more. Ticketed events include a Children’s Author Pancake Breakfast and a Bookmarks Birthday celebration at The Ramkat. The free all-day festival is Sept. 7. For a list of authors and events, visit www. bookmarksnc.org.

