ROYAL HEIR: Casey Kristofferson was weaned on good music, from the time she was a young girl, hearing it from her parents, Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge. Kristofferson and her band will be The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., in Danbury, on Sept. 21. A recent performer at MerleFest, Kristofferson just released “Dirty Feet,” an Americana album that includes rollicking folk numbers and driving rock. There’s even a cover of her dad’s classic “Me and Bobby McGee.” Tickets are $25, $20 for members of the Stokes County Arts Council. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts an hour later. For more information, visit The Arts Place of Stokes Facebook page.
Casey Kristofferson will play in Danbury
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
promotion
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.