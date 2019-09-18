MerleFest

Casey Kristofferson, at left, and her band will perform Sept. 21 in Danbury.

 Walt Unks/Journal

ROYAL HEIR: Casey Kristofferson was weaned on good music, from the time she was a young girl, hearing it from her parents, Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge. Kristofferson and her band will be The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., in Danbury, on Sept. 21. A recent performer at MerleFest, Kristofferson just released “Dirty Feet,” an Americana album that includes rollicking folk numbers and driving rock. There’s even a cover of her dad’s classic “Me and Bobby McGee.” Tickets are $25, $20 for members of the Stokes County Arts Council. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts an hour later. For more information, visit The Arts Place of Stokes Facebook page.

