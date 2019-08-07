Go Triad - Carolina Crossing

Carolina Crossing includes (from left): Ben Burrows, Will Hinshaw, Cole Covington, Colin Ogburn, Tristan Ferner and Britton Sear.

 Jill Sear

HEAR LOCAL: The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., will feature an all-Triad lineup on Aug. 15, with Carolina Crossing, Shiloh Hill and Reliably Bad. Carolina Crossing’s band members met in Winston-Salem high schools and reunite a few times each year for hometown shows; many are former classmates. Shiloh Hill plays breezy folk-rock, and Reliably Bad is a funk and dance band with a brass section. Advanced tickets start at $12.50. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information. Doors open at 7 p.m.

