HEAR LOCAL: The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., will feature an all-Triad lineup on Aug. 15, with Carolina Crossing, Shiloh Hill and Reliably Bad. Carolina Crossing’s band members met in Winston-Salem high schools and reunite a few times each year for hometown shows; many are former classmates. Shiloh Hill plays breezy folk-rock, and Reliably Bad is a funk and dance band with a brass section. Advanced tickets start at $12.50. Visit The Ramkat’s Facebook page for more information. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Carolina Crossing reunites for Ramkat show
- Lisa O’Donnell
- Updated
Lisa O’Donnell
