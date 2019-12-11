“The snow is fallin’ down/
Up in some northern town/
But a Carolina Christmas/
Is still the best around.”
— “Carolina Christmas,” Squirrel Nut Zippers
It’s been 21 years since the Squirrel Nut Zippers released their album “Christmas Caravan,” but they’re still celebrating the holiday in style. And on Friday, the revived revival band is bringing their “Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan Tour” to the Ramkat in Winston-Salem, as part of a 10-city tour that includes three stops in their home state (they’re in Raleigh tonight and Asheville on Saturday).
On the tour, they play the whole 10-song “Christmas Caravan” album — including standards and originals — plus two more recent Christmas songs, “Mardi Gras for Christmas” and “Alone at Christmas,” which were released on a 45 in 2018, and some of their biggest hits such as “Hell” and “Got My Own Thing Now.”
The idea for doing Christmas tours came about because “The record was just sitting there like ‘OK, play me,’” said Jimbo Mathus, one of the founders of the Zippers and the sole member of the original lineup in the latest incarnation of the band. “We like costuming and decorating the stage, and putting together a whole event, so it was a perfect combination. ... It’s a beautiful show.”
The nine-piece band includes a three-piece horn section and three singers, and “a bigger, fuller, more mature sound, but we keep that punk rock spirit and bring it new life,” he said.
Mathus grew up in a musical family in rural Mississippi, learning to play the mandolin by the time he was 8. He was exposed to a lot of roots music, and dug deeper into various genres when he moved to Chapel Hill in the 1980s. “This was a long time ago, the dark ages, man,” he said. “I had to educate myself in ways I couldn’t in Mississippi.” Surrounded by college libraries, record stores and music venues, he expanded his horizons. “That’s when I found out about early jazz, Vaudeville, Yiddish music, Tin Pan Alley,” he said. “I wanted to learn how to play it all ... messing around with it was like a big pile of clay.”
The Zippers got their start in Carrboro in the early 1990s, with Mathus, Katharine Whalen, Tom Maxwell and others, and became part of the swing revival of that decade, blending jazz, blues, swing and other music styles with a modern vibe. They had a hit with the single “Hell,” on their platinum-selling second album, “Hot,” and went on to earn a loyal following, even performing at President Bill Clinton’s second inaugural ball.
The group disbanded in 2000, and several members briefly reunited in 2007 and 2008. “We did some tours, but with no real purpose or intent,” Mathus said. After that run ended, they again went their separate ways.
2016 was the 20th anniversary of “Hot,” “and that was the impetus to get my mind around the Zippers train again,” Mathus said. “I hadn’t done any music like the Zippers since the Zippers, because there’s nothing like it.
“So I’d been interested in other pursuits. I wasn’t that interested in a reunion tour, but the more I thought about it the more I was intrigued by reviving it and bringing new life to it, and really reforming and relaunching the whole project. I felt like the music deserved another chance. ... We had some really unique elements in that whole fad, and I felt like things we had contributed could really be expanded on and used for what it was meant for.
“When we started that band, it was really a concept not intended to ever see a broader light of day. It’s quite a legacy to have there, and a waste to let it go fallow forever.”
While he had remained active in the music scene beyond Zippers, he said, “for some people I went off the radar.” But he began looking for collaborators for a new version of the band, which was formed in 2016. “A lot of people know me and trust me, and it wasn’t really hard to find people, and the band came together really quickly and hit the road.”
“The idea was to carry it into the future,” he said. “I have ideas, and people that can help me and have the same vision I do.”
Their first new album, 2018’s “Beasts of Burgundy,” was named after a street in New Orleans near where “Hot” and “Christmas Caravan” were recorded. Many members of the current lineup grew up listening to the original incarnation of the band and are, as Mathus puts it, “children, some of them, of the Squirrel Nut Zippers.”
Even beyond the Christmas tour, the band is staying busy. Mathus just mixed the next new Squirrel Nut Zippers album, which will be released next June, following a vinyl re-release of the band’s popular 1995 debut album “The Inevitable” due out in February, with touring plans for both in 2020.
Mathus said, “People are amazed that I can crank out as much artistic content as I do.”
