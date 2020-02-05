Camel City Jazz Orchestra

Michael Kinchen and other saxophone players rehearse with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

LOVE SONGS: The Camel City Jazz Orchestra will return to the Millennium Center Feb. 14 for the fourth annual “Big Bands Are For Lovers,” an evening of fine dining and dancing. Vocalist Diana Tuffin and the orchestra will perform classic big band favorites. Admission is $85 a person and includes a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres and a glass of sparkling wine; interactive food stations with beef, seafood and vegetarian options; and beer and wine. Tickets are available through Feb. 9, at camelcityjazz.org.

