Well … I would like my freedom. But how? Maybe you can replace me with a doll dressed up like me. I bet now that I have freedom you can take me to your Nutcracker play.
But first we have to get one of your sisters dolls and dress it up like me so no one will notice. Now the boy and the dog walked up the steps to the boys sisters room but the elf flys up the stairs and sneaks the sisters doll.
They dress up like Peter the Elf and put the doll on the frig where Peter was. Peter the Elf said that his favorite play was the Nutcracker and the boy thought that was perfect because today at school he was going to do a Nutcracker play.
The boy snuck Peter in his book bag and the next morning they went to school. When it was time for the play the boy took Peter backstage where he could stay during the play. When the play was dune they put the boy’s sisters doll back and replaced it with Peter without any one knowing. Peter loved the play.
