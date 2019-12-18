“Wait!” said Jenny, the kid, “You’re moving and talking! Just wait till I tell Mom and Dad!”
Peter was caught. He glowered at Jenny as she smirked at him.
Then Jenny grinned conspiratorially, “Let’s make a deal! I’ll get you what you want. You’ll give me anything I ask!”
“Okaaayyy…” Peter said uncertainly. “My two best friends are getting married. They love Winston-Salem. Get me these gifts to give them for a wedding present.” Peter snapped his fingers. A scroll appeared in Jenny’s hand.
She read the list. “This’ll be easy! My Mom shops there all the time!” Jenny frowned, “But I’m not spending my allowance!”
Peter waved his hand. A roll of money appeared in Jenny’s other hand. She giggled, “First a flip phone; now cash!”
Ignoring that comment, Peter asked uneasily. “Now what do you want?”
Jenny motioned him down, then whispered in his ear. Peter spluttered, “But you’ve never met…! The invitations are…!”
“Mom!” Jenny yelled.
“Santa might say no…!”
“Dad!” Jenny called.
“Okay! Okay!” Peter glowered at her as she gave him a smug grin.
The next evening…
Carrying a shopping bag, Jenny slipped into the family room. Peter was waiting beside the Creche.
“You got it?” they asked each other.
Jenny gave him the bag. “Yep. Mom loves that store!”
Peter looked through the bag and smiled. He then handed Jenny a golden envelope. “They are my best friends!”
She ripped the envelope open, read the card inside and grinned. Then they exchanged fist bumps.
***
December 26th at the North Pole was a day of merriment. Everyone was celebrating Dudley and Penelope’s wedding.
The reception was in full swing. The happy couple had opened every gift but the three from Peter.
Penelope opened the smallest one. “Look, Dudley! It’s a Winston-Salem skyline ornament from Dewey’s Bakery!”
Dudley opened the next biggest present. “Hey, Penny! Matching 14-ounce stainless steel travel mugs from Dewey’s Bakery! Peter knows we love our hot cocoa HOT!”
Together they opened the largest one. “A taste of North Carolina box from Dewey’s Bakery!” they exclaimed. Smiling they read the note on the packing slip, “May your love forever sparkle like a Christmas light! May your life together be merry and bright!”
“Thank you, Peter!” said Penelope.
“But you were on Shelf Elf duty,” said Dudley, “How did you manage to get us such great gifts from Winston-Salem?”
Peter smiled slyly. “Let’s just say me and my special guest know how to make a deal!”
He then sent a thumbs up to Jenny who was dancing with Santa.
The End
