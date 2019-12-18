Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Well, I have an addiction to seafood. I want you to go to a restaurant called Ryan’s and get me a dish called live lobster.” The kid knew that he was lucky because it was his birthday tomorrow. And they always go out to eat for his birthday. Still, a little bit shook up he ran upstairs and got in his bed.
In the morning his mom woke him up and asked him where he would like to go for his birthday. He remembered the incident last night and what the elf said. The kid said, “Let’s go to Ryan’s.”
Later, the kid went into the kitchen. He opened the fridge then he heard a quiet short sound “pssst”. It was the elf. “Hey, up here kid. When are you going to get the goods?”
“Tonight,” he said, “I promise.”
Later that night they went to the restaurant. The kid placed his order and got a to-go box of lobster. When they got home he went to his room and waited for his mom and dad to go to bed. Then he went down the stairs to the kitchen. This time Peter wasn’t on the fridge, instead, he was in the cabinet. So the kid climbed up near the cabinets, put the box beside the doll and went upstairs.
The next morning he ran down the stairs and looked under the tree. There were many presents under it and in the trash was the take outbox. It had a little note it read,“Till next year kid.”
