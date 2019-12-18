Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Well…I wouldn’t mind seeing the old Salem gardens. I have always loved gardens .” Sighed the elf.
“Now how in the world am I going to take you to Winston Salem anyways?” The boy asked. The elf looked around the room and tapped his foot. Then out of the blue pulled out a little vile. ”Drink.” The elf demanded. The vile was so small, about the size of the boy’s thumb. “But wh-”,
“ Just drink it.” the elf interrupted. The boy gulped and look at the mini-sized vile and look back at the elf.
The elf watched as he swallowed the shiny liquid inside. “What was the point in that?” the boy asked. “Just wait.” laughed the elf. A few seconds later the boy started to glow, the elf grinned as the boy panicked looking at his hands and body shrink. As soon as the transformation had finished the boy started to scream. “ What have you done to me?’ he shouted.
“I did something to help you help me,” he replied. “Now, no questions. Grab my arm.” the elf had demanded and the boy did as he was told. “For this to work just do what I say. I know that you have been to the garden, and I know you know where it is. I just need you to close your eyes, picture the place in your mind and snap your fingers.” he explained.
The boy was confused at first but he did was he was told. He closed his eyes and pictured the fountains and the beautiful flowers. Then when he opened his eyes he saw what he had pictured. Everything was more amazing at night. It was so gorgeous and he could understand why the elf wanted to see it so bad. “Thank you.” the Elf replied. The elf and the boy stayed an explored for about an hour or so and then the elf said it was time to go.
"Your parents will worry if I don’t get you back" so, The boy felt the elf’s hand on his arm and in a snap, they were back by the cookies. “Well thank you for the little adventure, but its time I go back. Try to stay out of trouble,” he said. And in a snap, he was gone. But he left something behind. A little vile that had said, “ drink me.” The boy drank the dull boring liquid and changed back to normal. Then he put the cookies away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.