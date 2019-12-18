Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Wellll….”. ¨I want tickets to see a Winston-Salem Dash game" said, Peter.
"Why would you want to go see a Dash game Peter, you´re an elf.¨. "Well I've always wanted to see one, let me have dreams.", Peter hissed at the kid.
Whining the kid said ¨But how am I supposed to get Dash game tickets, IN DECEMBER, it´s not even baseball season Peter.
"Well we can always go this summer", Peter cried.
"Yea and how stupid will I look holding an elf on the shelf in the middle of summer, huh?".
The kid was thinking about how stupid this was, but he really didn´t want Peter to tell on him to Santa because he was really looking forward to his gifts and he had worked so hard to be good. Finally, after many silent minutes of thought, the kid said "I guess I could try and pull some strings and get my parents to get us tickets, they know I love baseball and we have gone before so".
"I´m just not sure how in the world I'm going to get you into the game Peter".
"Well can you try? Like maybe you could add that onto your Christmas list or ask for it for your birthday".
It´s not that easy to just ask for tickets, the kid thought. Maybe he could ask Grandma and tell her that he wants to surprise his parents. He just didn't understand why Peter, an elf, would want to go see a baseball game anyway. And couldn’t he just ask Santa? The kid told Peter he would find a way to get him into a Winston-Salem Dash game but in the meantime, Peter couldn't say one word to Santa about being naughty.
"Are you absolutely sure that you can keep this a secret Peter", the kid begged.
"Yes!", Peter concluded. The kid then went back to bed and thoroughly thought out his plan.
That morning when the kid woke up he was so glad to realize that his whole encounter with Peter, the elf on the shelf, was all a dream. The kid went and woke up his parents with a simple question, “Do elves like baseball?"
