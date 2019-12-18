“Wellllll……. I want a famous CHOCOLATE ENROBED PEPPERMINT HOLIDAY SHAPED MORAVIAN COOKIE, FROM THAT GOOD OLD DEWEY’S BAKERY!” the elf exclaimed.

“Be quiet! Mom and dad are asleep.” whispered the little boy.

Shaking his head in agreement, Peter reached into his pocket and pulled out a crisp 20-dollar bill and handed it to the kid.

“I just HAVE to have them” said the elf.

“But… how I’m going to get there?” replied the boy.

Peter said “That’s not my problem anymore. But you better figure it out or Santa will know about you-know-what.”

The kid got his older sister to take him to the store the next day to get the cookies for Peter. Peter was really happy and ate an entire pack of cookies! He saved the other pack for Santa. He wrapped them in beautiful paper and wrote “From Peter.. And his friend in Winston Salem” on the tag.

