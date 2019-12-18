Well when Peter the Elf asked for something he didn’t say what he wanted.
So I asked him do you want to go to the public library to get some books. The elf said yes, so I convinced my mom and dad to take me to the library to get some books.
Peter the Elf hopped in the bag and they all went to the library. I got some of the elf’s favorite books like elf on the shelf books, Santa books and even the North Pole books.
I signed out the books for us and went home. When we got home then Peter the Elf said thank you. Peter the Elf went to my room and he read all the books. The end.
