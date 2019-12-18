Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. “Wellll…. “I’ve been thinking of something very special”. Peter rubbed his chin and he yelled “A new phone!” The kids face got red and looked like he was almost about to faint. Peter eyes got big "Kid, you okay?” Peter opened his eyes "There is no way I can buy that for you, I don’t have any money” Peter frowned “It’s okay kid. I was just hoping.”
“You know what Peter, I will figure out a way to get you a phone”
Peters face lit up. “If you can figure out a way to get me my Christmas wish the secret will stay between us.”
The kid ran straight to his parent’s room and looked in the secret money drawer and there it was $500. The kids face lit up so big, Peter then fell asleep thinking about the kid’s promise. Peter shook “Woah” he heard a door slam shut.
Hours later the kid walked in with nothing in his hands. Peter’s face turned from an excited smile to a bulky frown. Peter then didn’t know what to say “Hey kid, you okay?” The kid then looked up and Peter was sitting on the top of the Christmas Tree “Oh yeah, I guess so”. And then he walked quietly to his room.
The next morning when everyone woke up, Peter was now sitting on top of some presents. Looks like no new phone for me, though the elf. So Just then, Peter’s phone rang. It was Santa. With a frightened look on his face, he answered “Hello”. From around the corner the kid listened to the call. The kid had a cheerful smile, yet mischievous on his face.
The next morning was Christmas. Peter didn’t get much sleep last night because he was helping Santa prepare presents for the family. When Santa left Peter noticed something that wasn’t there before. He found beautifully wrapped box with a name tag that said “For Peter, Thank you for everything you have done for me. I have used my savings money and bought you your Christmas present! Love, your kid.” Peter’s eyes filled with tears at the special gift. He knew that he would never think of being an elf as a “job” anymore.
