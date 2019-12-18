“Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his eye. , Well….’”
He continued, “I’ve been eying this place called Hanes Mall and think that it would be fun to relocate there next year. You’d be surprised by how many people act a fool over a piece of clothing.”
The boy was confused and sought a question, ”Why would you want to give up on a loving family that needs you?” After a short pause, Peter exclaimed, “I want to meet new families, and help the parents raise good children. Effect lives in abundance.”
The boy could feel his tears coming, but he knew it was best to just let him go. “I will miss you very much, Peter.” A tear gracefully rolled down his cheek. Peter replied, “I will miss you too.” He was his elf since he was just a boy. Every time he was around him he felt a special bond, and now he knows what it was.
The boy said, “I don’t know why this had to happen so abruptly, I wish I knew before. We could’ve had so much fun, why does it have to end this way?” Peter glared off into the distance, and whispered, “I’ll always remember you.” The boy completely forgot about the cookies he was going to get, said his goodbyes, and went up to his room. He did not sleep well that night, the thought of Peter leaving. When he awoke the next morning he tried to talk to Peter, but he was nowhere to be found. That night was the last time the boy saw his elf, Peter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.