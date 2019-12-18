“Well maybe the way to get me out of the house I can go get some Krispy Kreme doughnuts.”
The kid said “how about another elf on the shelf to replace you? But first, I will need to convince mom and dad to get another elf.
That sounds like a great plan said Peter. So the boy begged and begged and begged his parents, they finally gave in after he told them his reason for a new elf.
His reason was Peter was old, dirty and torn. After the boy got a new elf on the shelf, he took Peter to Krispy Kreme. Peter ordered a strawberry sprinkle doughnut. Then Peter went back to the North Pole and made sure the boy was on the good list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.