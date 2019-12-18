Peter rubbed his gloves eagerly, a mischievous glint in his, “Welllll…
“Guess!”
The kid sat silent, then blurted: “My favorites are Chuck E. Cheese and the Kaleideum!”
“Nope,” smiled Peter. “I’m older than I look.”
“Ohh, sighed the kid. “Maybe a ticket to the Symphony or Piedmont Opera or Winterfest or the Red Sea of Sound or a Ramkat Show?”
“Nope.”
“A ticket to a play at the Little Theater or Theater Alliance or UNCSA or Wake Forest?”
“Nope.”
“A shopping spree at Hanes Mall or Thruway or Pavillions?”
“Nope.”
“A burger from Hub, fine dining at Ryan’s, or an enchilada from the Taco Loco food truck?”
“I’m not a foodie,” said Peter, with his fingers crossed.
“A panoramic view from a tall downtown building or Hanging Rock?”
“Sorry.”
“Ice skating? Bowling? Golf? Tennis? Axe throwing?”
“Nope.”
“A crafts fair? Cricket’s Nest?” Piedmont Craftsmen?”
“Fraid not.”
“A bike ride around Salem Lake or Pilot Mountain?”
“Keep trying.”
“Tai Chi? Yoga? Belly Dancing Classes?”
“Ha!”
“Pastry from Dewey’s or Camino or Krispy Kreme?”
“Nice, but no.”
“A beautiful candle as a souvenir of Old Salem?”
“Not my thing, even cinnamon-scented.”
“A date with a Salem College co-ed?”
“I’m allowed to date only elves,” Peter said wistfully.
“A Wake forest basketball or football game? A Bowman Gray Stadium auto race?”
“Not for me.”
“A visit to Reynolda House, MESDA, SECCA, or Sawtooth?”
“Nope.”
“A dog show? Gun show? Coin show? The Carolina Classic Fair?”
“Nope."
“A Christmas service at one of our many churches?”
“I’m sure they’re beautiful, but…”
“A feel-good movie at Aperture, Marketplace or the Grand?”
“I’m not into movies.”
“A cycle on a Greenway, a pedal on the Tour Bus, or a downhill dash on an electric scooter?”
“You’re getting warmer. I like to ride.”
“I’ve got it! Screamed the kid so softly that he didn’t wake his parent. “A hayride through the Tanglewood Festival of Lights!”
“Oh, please, get me that!” cried Peter. “And take as many cookies as you like. Santa will never know!”
