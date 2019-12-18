I want a puppy for Christmas, because I want someone cute to play with for Christmas. And I want a dog to play with my dog Honey. I would play all day with the puppy. I want to get a girl puppy. And I will name it Rose. If you can get me a dog, I will not tell santa about getting the cookies this time. If it happens again I will tell Santa.
