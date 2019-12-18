The kid’s eyes narrowed as he tapped his foot. “Obviously, you’re not Santa’s real helper if you don’t even have an iPhone. Why would Santa use an elf when he could get a spycam off Amazon for less than twenty bucks. What kind of an elf are you?”
Peter sighed. “Do you want presents or not?”
The kid glared at Peter. “Maybe we can work something out. You know, a quid pro quo.”
“Kid, you’ve been watching too much CNN.”
The elf changed the subject. “Santa says there are some good things in Winston-Salem. And there’s something I really want.”
“Moravian cookies from the Winkler Bakery in Old Salem?” the kid asked.
Peter nodded, “Maybe ...”
“But I would have to go in a car. I’m just a kid. I don’t have a driver’s license.
“Well, what else you got?”
“There’s neat stuff at Kaleideum.”
“Sounds interesting.”
“But I would have to take the bus and I don’t have money for bus fare.”
“What about those electric scooters?”
“You need a credit card to use them. And I don’t have a credit card.”
“Kid, it’s not looking good for you.”
“How about a Krispy Kreme doughnut? Krispy Kreme is on Stratford Road. I could ride my bike!” Then he remembered, “But my mom doesn’t allow me to cross the street by myself.”
“Well, that does present a problem, doesn’t it? And I do have Santa on speed dial …”
“No wait! Maybe if we go for a walk, I’ll think of something.” Quickly he grabbed the dog’s leash and attached it to his collar and said, “Let’s go!”
The kid snatched up Peter, went out the door and started walking up Miller Street. He spotted his grandmother in front of her house admiring all the lights across the porch and the mixture of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza ornaments on the lawn. His grandmother liked to cover all bases when it came to the holidays.
“Sweetie, where are you going?” Grandmother said as she reached down to scratch the dog’s head. “Do you want to come in for some cookies and milk? I just made some chocolate chip. And who is that cute little thing with you?”
“Hey, Gigi. This is Peter the Elf on the Shelf. I’m trying to find something he really likes here in Winston-Salem. He said if I don’t figure it out, he’s going to tell Santa that I haven’t been good and I’m going to get sticks for Christmas.”
“Hmm … a talking elf. I haven’t talked to an elf since your mother was a child. Come inside and let’s discuss it.”
Grandma reached out and gave the kid a big hug. Then, giving Peter a sly wink, she gave him a hug, too. “Let’s all have some cookies and milk.”
Looking at the kid, Peter said, “I feel so warm inside. This must be what love feels like. Kid, you’re back on Santa’s good list.”
Winking, Peter whispered to Gigi, “And the tradition continues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.