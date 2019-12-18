"Well... what I would really like is some good old Krispy Kreme. I mean it did originate here,didn’t it?"
“What do I get out of this deal?” the boy mumbled.
"I don ́t call Santa, and you don ́t wake up with sticks and coal for Christmas instead of presents.”
The kid didn't like being blackmailed very much but if he could get presents he would do the task at hand for the elf.
The next morning the boy went to get doughnuts, but it was just his luck that he didn’t have enough money for them. The elf wasn’t too happy about it, and he continued to threaten the boy. Things were getting more anxious.
The boy tried to tell his parents, but they laughed in his face and told him to calm down. He did, at least manage to get money from his parents and now he could afford the doughnuts.
As he reached the store he saw a little sign hanging saying "Closed for the holidays.” This tore him up inside! He began to walk home when he saw a Krispy Kreme box laying on the ground and an idea popped in his head as he ran to the grocery store. He arrived home with a ¨fresh box of doughnuts¨, the ones he had grabbed from the grocery store. He had placed them in the Krispy Kreme box and he was going to give them to the elf. This was a master plan! It was fool proof! When he gave them to the elf nothing happened. He didn't budge, he didn’t move. Nothing.
A few days later mom took the elf and put him up till next year. The boy realized that it had all been a figment of his imagination. His conscience had got the best of him when he started feeling guilty for sneaking cookies. He began to crack a smile as he thought about what he had done the past few days for an elf that hadn’t moved an inch on his own.
