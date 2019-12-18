Holly hawks

Well, I want to go outside and see what the big world’s like. I want to see what people like to do. I need another elf if I am going to do that, please boy help me do that. Here’s the plan. I need you to ask your mom or dad to call Santa. Then ask whoever called Santa to give you the phone so you can talk to Santa in private. I will tell you what to say and then the new elf will put you on the nice list so I will get hwat I want and get your legos.

