“Welll…. I’ve been working for Santa for quite a few years. 25 years to be exact, and honestly, it’s getting pretty boring. So what I want you to do is help me get to Wake Forest University.”
“How am I supposed to do that!?” the kid exclaimed. Peter looked at the kid and started to think. How are WE supposed to do that? Thought the elf.
“Well you have to apply, and you have to get money to pay for it.” the kid explained. Peter looked at the kid again and said, “This is going to be harder than I thought it would be.” “Yeah, where are we going to get $74,424?” asked the kid. “I could get it from Santa” peter explained. “Do you really think he’d give it to you?” asked the kid. “Sure. I’ve been a great elf, and Santa always wants the best for us!”
The kid sat on the floor while Peter made a call to Santa for the money. He explained his situation and discussed his plans for the future. “Santa was very excited at the possibility of having a Wake Forest graduate on his team!”,exclaimed Peter.
They had already got the money but since he didn’t have time to apply the kid decided to just take him there and let him do the rest. The kid called the Admissions Department and explained his predicament. They set up an in-person interview immediately. The kid hopped on his bike with Peter on his back and began the 4-mile journey to the home of the Demon Deacons.
“Thank you so much for this” Peter said as the kid was pedaling. “You’re very welcome.”
The kid dropped him off but before he waved goodbye the elf gave him a small box, and in the box was a sticker that read: Proud Friend of a Wake Forest Elf.
