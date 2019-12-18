“Well I Krispy Kreme donuts,” said Peter.
“What kind do you like?” said the boy.
“Chocolate,” said Peter.
The dog started backing, ruff ruff ruff.
“OK,” said the boy, “I’ll ask my mom.”
So the next day his mom took him out and they got a dozen donuts, half chocolate half vanilla. The boy gave Peter the donuts. But Peter didn’t want it. He said he wanted 2 dozens, both dozens had to be all chocolate, so the boy asked his mom. But she said “you have to pay me back,” so the boy paid his mom $27.56. So she got him the donuts. The boy said I am not doing it again. The elf liked the donuts. So the elf gave the boy a lego set.
