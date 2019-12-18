“So… What do you want me to get?” The boy asked. “A toy? A gift?”
The Elf replied, “Oh no! I am looking for an experience, not a physical object, you see. If you can get me some photographs of Old Salem it would definitely make up for sitting here, and doing nothing all day.”
The next day the boy asked his parents if they could go and visit Old Salem, as a special treat for Christmas. His parents took him sightseeing, taking photos along the way. They saw Christmas trees, candies, cookies, and Moravian stars.
They made beeswax candles, bought Christmas ornaments, and participated in a special candle-lit service. They returned home happy and exhausted. Even though the boy was excited to show the elf his photos, he decided to wait until everyone else was asleep.
“Well! Look at that! You actually did it! Well, I guess I owe my part of the deal! No one’ll know about that cookie incident! But, no more slip ups, or I may not be as kind.”
And so the elf kept his word, and the boy and his family had a very merry Christmas.
