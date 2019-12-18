Well what is your favorite thing? My favorite is watching basketball. I will give you a ticket to a Wake Forest Basketball Game.
Deal.
Deal.
When is the game?
You can go to any game you want.
When Peter and the kid got there the game had already started. Wake Forest was playing NC State. The kid had to hide Peter in his coat. At halftime Peter got overheated and jumped out of the coat. The kids dad saw Peter. He asked why did an elf jump out of your coat? The kid had to explain the whole thing to his dad. We can leave Peter here and get a new elf on the shelf. But you’re grounded.
So is it a deal.
Deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.