“Well ….. I really want a Moravian Star.”
“Oh! I could go to Old Salem and get one, they make them by hand and they are very popular at Christmas.” said the kid.
“The Moravian Star is a decoration that is popular in Germany, in America, and in and Europe… really any where there are Moravian congregations. The stars take their English name from the Moravian Church, originating in Moravia” said the elf.
“Well what are you gonna do with it ?” said the kid.
“I want to hang it on my front porch for Christmas? It will be the most unique decoration in the Elf Village.” said the elf.
“Yes, that’s a great idea!!!” Replied the kid. “I’m going to have to get my grandmother to take me because I have no other way to get there.”
“How are you going to get the money?” the elf questioned.
“I have a plan on my own” the kid said with a sneaky grin on his face.
While at Old Salem the young boy explained to his grandmother that he wanted to purchase a Moravian Star for someone very special. “Is it your teacher? Your best friend” asked his grandmother, but the boy refused to tell.
On Christmas morning the children were all opening their gifts as Grandma smiled watching their excitement. “Oh!!! By the way, who was that secret gift for?” whispered Grandma.
“It was for a great friend that got me into the Christmas spirit” replied the kid. And as he looked up at the elf, Peter gave him a wink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.