“Wellll...…...I want some pie from that store down the street.”
The kid remarked, “B&G pies? How...how do you expect me to get you that?”
“Peter responded, “Do you want me to report you to the jolly big man?”
“The kid said "No! Oh please, No!”
“Peter explained” “If you go and get me one of those fried pies then I won’t report you, but if you don’t then I will tell the big man in red.
The kid pleaded, "No…..no I don’t want you to do that. Alright fine, I’ll get it done. What kind of pie do you want?"
Peter remarked “handmade McIntosh apple” .
The kid ran up to his room and counted his money “Crud I’m short by a dollar.” He ran back downstairs and said “Hey Peter, I’m short by a single dollar, do you have one? ”
Peter questioned “and where do you expect me to get money ? I’ve been doing my job and staying where I’ve been placed, not running around making money.”
The kid agreed, “yeah that makes sense” .
The kid spent the next few days doing all of his chores, and even some extra ones, too. He made his entire weekly allowance in a record setting amount of time. He trotted his way to the store and bought the fried pie.
Later that night the kid gave Peter the pie. Peter said, “You worked hard to get this pie so how about we split it.” The kid asked “really? I would love that ! Thank you so much!”
“You’re very welcome… and off the hook. Congratulations.”
