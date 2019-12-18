Well I know something you can get me, you can get me a new friend. If you ask your mom or dad to make your brother to take you to the toy store so you can get a new elf.
That way I can go out and play and he can watch you guys. So the boy found a elf on the shelf at the toy store and he brought it home.
Now I can go outside, and play. Peter the Elf did not tell Santa about trying to steal the cookies.
