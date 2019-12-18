Well, how about some Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The boy tried to convince his parents to buy some doughnuts because it is Christmas time and they did.
Peter enjoyed the doughnuts. Then he asked to go to the Nutcracker the musical. So the boy had Peter jump into his book bag. Peter enjoyed watching the Nutcracker, so he didn’t tell Santa about the boy sneaking cookies.
